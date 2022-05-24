Gov. Cooper visits Moore Magnet Elementary on Tuesday

During his trip to Winston-Salem, the governor highlight the state's Education Corps Program.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is visiting the Triad on Tuesday. He's making education the focus of his trip.

He'll visit Moore Magnet Elementary School in Winston-Salem. Cooper will be there highlighting the North Carolina Education Corps Program (NCEC), a nonprofit born out of the COVID-19 pandemic to help combat learning loss in young students.

NCEC partners with local public school units (PSUs) to recruit, train, and support corps members to accelerate learning, according to its website. Corps members are employed by schools to work part-time as literacy tutors. The tutors assist K-3 students with building foundational skills for reading.