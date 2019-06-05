RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper today underwent an elective procedure to repair a herniated disc that was causing lower back pain.

The Governor's office says he is alert and resting, reading bills and directing staff. The procedure took place at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh.

“I guess this is what happens after too many sit-ups. I’ll be checking out tomorrow and I look forward to resuming my trips to every corner of our state,” said Governor Cooper.