GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, October 9.

The reason for the flag lowering is to show honor to North Carolina Army National Guard Sergeant James Allen Slape of Morehead City.

Slape was killed in Afghanistan on October 4, 2018.

National Guard members step up and answer the call to service wherever they are needed, whether at home to help during a natural disaster or overseas to protect our national security,

said Governor Cooper.

They leave their homes, their families and their jobs and put their lives on the line for us. On behalf of the people of North Carolina, I honor the service and sacrifice of Sgt. James Slape and offer our deepest sympathy to his loved ones and his fellow soldiers.

