RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper has signed into law a bill allowing University of North Carolina system schools to decide whether to sell alcohol at their stadiums and athletic facilities.

House Bill 389 was introduced by NC House Majority Leader John Bell (R-Wayne) and NC Senate Majority Whip Rick Gunn (R-Alamance).

University officials said the law gives them greater control over game day drinking.

Those against the law fear it will open the door for binge-drinking.

