GREENSBORO, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper made a visit to Greensboro and signed a new gun safety Executive Directive.

It requires state agencies to take increased action on closing crime reporting gaps between state and federal agencies, and expands firearm safety education.

Governor Cooper also announced the School Justice Partnership toolkit.

It's a group of community stakeholders who work together to establish specific guidelines for school discipline in a way that minimizes suspensions, expulsions and school-based referrals to court for minor misconduct.