Governor Cooper signed State Disaster Declaration for Wentworth

WENTWORTH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper signed a State Disaster Declaration for the Town of Wentworth, which was struck by a tornado May 6.

The state disaster declaration will provide approximately $131,000 in debris removal costs that the town incurred while cleaning up after the storm.

"Wentworth has done extensive work cleaning up after this storm," Governor Cooper said. "This reimbursement for storm cleanup costs will help the town pay for debris removal without placing an undue burden on its municipal budget."

The National Weather Service says the EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of 110 miles per hour left a damage track 7.9 miles long and up to 300 yards wide.