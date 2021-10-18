Gov. Cooper visiting Fall 2021 High Point Market

Gov. Cooper will give remarks at the event which highlights the latest trends in furnishings and home decor on Monday.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper is in High Point Monday morning. He's visiting the Fall 2021 High Point Market. The seasonal event welcomes industry leaders from all over the world and showcases the latest trends in furnishings and home decor.

The governor will tour the 200 Steele building then give brief remarks in the Century Furniture showroom, according to a release from this office.

Joining him for remarks will be Doug Bassett, government relations chair for the High Point Market Authority (HPMA) Board of Directors and president of Vaughan-Bassett Furniture, Alex Shuford III, vice chairman for the HPMA Board of Directors and president of Rock House Family of Brands and Century Furniture, and High Point Mayor Jay Wagner.