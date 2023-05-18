Governor Roy Cooper visits North Wilkesboro ahead of NASCAR All-Star Race

"NASCAR is a part of North Carolina," Governor Cooper said.

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper visits the North Wilkesboro Speedway ahead of the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Racing to return to the triad is bringing a big boom in business.

Governor Cooper says it's also a major bragging point for the whole state!

"The fact that it has been done and we are here, and we are racing, and the sound of these cars and the power of them on this oval shorter track with being right on top of it, nothing like it. Governor Cooper said. "NASCAR is a part of North Carolina. We are the birthplace of motorsports here and I am proud to be here today."

In 2021, Governor Cooper included funds in the state budget to revitalize speedways across the state, making $18 million of it going to North Wilkesboro.

