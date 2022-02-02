Gov. Roy Cooper in Winston-Salem to discuss Weaver Fertilizer fire

Evacuations are strongly urged within a mile of the plant, but haven't been mandated.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will join state and local leaders for a Wednesday 1 p.m. briefing on a Winston-Salem fertilizer factory fire that is threatening thousands of homes.

Winston-Salem fire officials said earlier in the day, the Weaver Fertilizer Plant is still at risk of exploding. Hundreds of tons of a flammable chemical - used to make fertilizer - are inside the plant.

All homes within a mile of the company have been urged to evacuate. However, it's only a strong recommendation - not a mandate. Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo said although his crews are strongly urging folks to get out, there's only so much they can do with enforcing evacuations. He said an evacuation mandate would need to come from a higher authority.

It's unclear if Gov. Cooper plans on enforcing any sort of evacuation order while the fire is still burning.

The Weaver fire has drawn national attention and comparisons to similar plant fires in the past.