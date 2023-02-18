x
GPD investigates aggravated assault on Chapel Ridge Drive

Officers are on the scene at Chapel Ridge Drive.
Credit: TheaDesign - stock.adobe.com

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are on the scene at the 4600 block of Chapel Ridge Drive after a call in reference to an aggravated assault around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing.

The story is developing.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

