GPD investigates aggravated assault on Chapel Ridge Drive

Officers are on the scene at Chapel Ridge Drive.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are on the scene at the 4600 block of Chapel Ridge Drive after a call in reference to an aggravated assault around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing.

The story is developing.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.