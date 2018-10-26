Gather round piglets! It's that time if the year again when we slap on that lipstick, eat high on a hog and do the pig dance.

Related: HOG-tober is Here! What to Expect at NC's Largest Barbecue Festival

We like pig butts and we cannot lie! Join us Saturday at the BBQ Festival in Uptown Lexington! It’s going to be a piggy QUE time! Details: https://t.co/TreqrdgfcQ #BBQFest35 #LexingtonNC #QueUp @barbecuefest pic.twitter.com/4nA5BpyNui — WFMY News 2 (@WFMY) October 25, 2018

The 35th Annual Barbecue Festival in Lexington takes place Saturday, October 27.

Thousands of barbeque lovers and admirers, happy as pigs in muck, will descend upon the city dubbed the Barbecue Capital of the World.

Yaaays!! Fly Piggy Fly!

But before you head that way, here's a list of 10 things you might not know about Lexington's BBQ past!

1. Lexington's First BBQ restaurant opened in 1919 as a tent set up by Sid Weaver in the middle of the town

2. Soon after that Jesse Swicegoods also opened a stand too in the town

3. Present day, Lexington has more than a dozen BBQ restaurants in the area

4. In 2015, city leaders were shocked to find a rich piece of barbecue history right within the walls of city hall. At first, leaders thought they discovered old windows, but after pulling back more layers they realized it was barbecue pits.

5. The barbecue pits are believed to be from the 1940's-1950's. It was once Beck's Barbecue, but before that Sid Weaver used the spot to serve BBQ sandwiches.

6. Sid Weaver was the first one to start serving what is known as Lexington style barbecue or Piedmont Style.

7. Beck's Barbecue has a place in history because it was the first brick-and-mortar barbecue pits in Lexington.

8. The City of Lexington and Davidson County has officially declared October as "Barbecue" Month.

It’s kind of a PIG DEAL! Check out the BBQ Festival this Saturday in Uptown Lexington and we’ll be there! #BBQFest35 #LexingtonNC #QueUp https://t.co/TreqrdgfcQ pic.twitter.com/iUDORjxoaJ — WFMY News 2 (@WFMY) October 25, 2018

9. More than 125,000 people are expected to attend the BBQ Festival

10. What makes Lexington barbecue so special? The pork shoulders are cooked long and slow-about an hour a pound-over hickory wood until it apart tender. The shoulders are basted with "dip", a mixture of vinegar, water, salt, and pepper. As the dip and fat drip onto the coals, smoke is created that rises up, surrounds and permeates the meat, and gives it a rich, smoky flavor. The meat is served chopped, although sliced can be requested, with more of the basting sauce on the side.

© 2018 WFMY