Graduation season concludes for Greensboro Coliseum Complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Coliseum Complex wraps up graduation season after more than a month of hosting a total of 48 ceremonies at four different venues.

The complex hosted ceremonies for local childcare centers, middle colleges, high schools, and colleges and universities. In total, they seated 15,333 graduates and 135,263 guests.

Ceremonies were held at the Greensboro Coliseum, Special Events Center, and Fieldhouse.

Four Alamance-Burlington schools held four ceremonies at the fieldhouse on Saturday. There were a total of 6,514 guests and 828 graduates.