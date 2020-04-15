GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video from previous Guilford County Schools online learning story at the start of the stay-at-home order

Guilford County Schools has released it’s grading process for the remainder of the school year for grades K-5, 6-8, 9-11 and 12.

The school district has moved up the end of the third quarter to Friday, March 13 for schools that follow the Traditional Academic calendar. School leaders said grades will be assigned for the third quarter based on assignments and tests students have already completed.

Students will receive a grade of “pass” by completing assignments online for the fourth quarter with remote learning. Letter grades will not be used in keeping with guidance issued by the North Carolina State Board of Education due to inequitable access to technology and connectivity across the state.

However, teachers will provide feedback on assignments noting them as complete, incomplete or missing. In order to earn a grade of “pass” for the fourth quarter, students will need to complete all assignments online.

“Our goal is to help prevent learning loss and help students gain the knowledge and skills they they’ll need to complete their schoolwork this year,” said Whitney Oakley, chief academic officer.

The district’s grading guidance is available on district and school website.

You'll need to contact your child's school, if your child does not have devices for online learning, or if they need assistance with logging onto Canvas, the district’s online learning management system.

