Multiple fire crews needed to handle fire at Graham company

GRAHAM, N.C. — The Graham Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm building fire around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. The fire happened at B&B Logistic, LLC on Truby Drive.

Burlington-Graham Communications received a call from employees reporting that something was on fire in the service bay of a truck and trailer repair facility.

Graham fire crews and chief responded with automatic aid assistance from Haw River and Swepsonville Fire Departments.

There was a request for assistance after the second fire alarm went off around 3:04 p.m. Alamance County EMS and Rescue for Rehab Operations also arrived to the scene.

Fire crews from Mebane, Faucette and EM Holt arrived to the scene for assistance.

They got the fire under control around 3:42 p.m. Other parts of the business received smoke damage during the fire.

The fire was contained to the repair bay where the fire started.

Graham and Alamance County Fire Investigators remained on the scene to find out how the fire started. The fire is still under investigation by the Graham Fire Department.

Graham Fire Chief Cole noted that the quick actions of the Burlington-Graham Communications staff and all of the firefighters that responded, helped prevent significant damage to the building. Employees can return to work.