GRAHAM, N.C. — Soon-To-Be weds in and around Graham may have a new wedding and events venue option if a permit to set up a banquet hall in downtown is approved.

The Graham City Council will consider a rezoning request to allow a banquet Hall in the Business District.

This follows a recommendation by the Graham Planning Board after reviewing a request by a Raleigh-based wedding planner and venue operator.

Aneesa Glines, the owner of Harmony Weddings, applied for an amendment to Graham's Development Ordinance to permit Banquet Halls in a Light Industrial Zone.

Glines wants to open a weddings and occasions venue in downtown Graham. The banquet hall will be located on East Harden Street between North Main and Maple streets.

According to the planning board's August 20 agenda, Glines is proposing an establishment which is rented by individuals or groups to accommodate private functions including, but not limited to banquets, weddings, anniversaries and other similar celebrations.

Uses in such a facility may include kitchen facilities for the preparation or catering of food, the sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption during scheduled events with no access to the general public and outdoor gardens or reception facilities.

Glines has set up and operates a similar wedding venue - Forest Hall at Chatham Mills which is located in Pittsboro.

The planning board recommended that City Council approve the rezoning because it falls in line with The Graham 2035 Comprehensive Plan to increase tourism, generate opportunities and inspire a thriving atmosphere within the downtown area of Graham.

The City Council will consider the recommendation on Sept. 3.

If approved, Glines' venue would be the second similar establishment after Patterson Hall at 108 N. Main St. which recently opened.

