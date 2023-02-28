20-year-old teacher killed in crash on Lindley Mill Rd in Graham, school district says

Troopers said a Ford truck driver ran a stop sign on Moores Chapel Cemetery Road that hit and killed an elementary school teacher in Graham.

GRAHAM, N.C. — A 20-year-old teacher died after a crash in Graham early Tuesday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

It happened around 7:22 a.m. on Lindley Mill Road near Moores Chapel Cemetery Road in Alamance County.

35-year-old Alex Michael Millager of Siler City was driving a 2021 Ford F-550 truck heading east on Moores Chapel Cemetery Road. 20-year-old Emma Leigh Rowland of Graham, N.C., was driving a 2004 Toyota Corolla heading north on Lindley Mill Road.

Troopers said Millager ran the stop sign on Moores Chapel Cemetery Road at the intersection with Lindley Mill Road, striking Rowland.

Rowland did not survive.

Millager was not injured in the crash.

According to Alamance-Burlington Schools, Rowland was an elementary school teacher. The district released the following statement after her death:

It is with great sadness that we share that one of our own Eastlawn Elementary School Instructional Assistants was killed today in a car accident. We are deeply saddened and send our most heartfelt condolences to Emma Rowland’s family. Rowland worked with our kindergarten and second graders. Counselors have been at the school today and will return tomorrow to help our school community cope with this loss and help them through the grieving process. If your student would like to talk to a counselor, please let them know they’re available. Described by her principal as a team player who was always positive and student-centered, Ms. Rowland was a graduate of Alamance Burlington Early College High School and came to work for ABSS in April 2021.

Troopers do not believe speed or impairment was a factor in this wreck.

Investigators are set to meet with the Alamance County District Attorney’s office regarding the crash. Charges are pending against Millager.

Lindley Mill Road at Moores Chapel Cemetery Road was closed for approximately three hours during the investigation.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol cleared the scene at 10:13 a.m.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It today!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store now!

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.