Graham man dies after a self-inflicted gunshot wound

Police say so far the investigation indicates that the gunshot wound was accidentally self-inflicted.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com
Emergency vehicle lights flashing, police car inspecting city, security service

GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham police say a 22-year-old man is dead after an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

Friday, officers responded to Parkridge Apartments at Twonbranch Road around 6:00 p.m. in reference to a shooting. 

Upon arrival, they found the 22-year-old dead from a gunshot wound. 

They say so far the investigation indicates that the gunshot wound was accidentally self-inflicted.

The investigation is ongoing. 

The name of the victim has not been released at this time. 

