Graham man dies after a self-inflicted gunshot wound

GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham police say a 22-year-old man is dead after an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Friday, officers responded to Parkridge Apartments at Twonbranch Road around 6:00 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found the 22-year-old dead from a gunshot wound.

They say so far the investigation indicates that the gunshot wound was accidentally self-inflicted.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

