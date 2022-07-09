Graham man dies after a self-inflicted gunshot wound

GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham police say a 22-year-old man is dead after an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Friday, officers responded to Parkridge Apartments at Twonbranch Road around 6:00 p.m. in reference to a shooting.
Upon arrival, they found the 22-year-old dead from a gunshot wound.
They say so far the investigation indicates that the gunshot wound was accidentally self-inflicted.
The investigation is ongoing.
The name of the victim has not been released at this time.
Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775