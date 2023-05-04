Graham Middle students given 'bad words' assignment by teacher, ABSS says

The students were instructed to give the definition of the cuss word and use it in a sentence.

GRAHAM, N.C. — Alamance-Burlington Schools is investigating a middle school assignment that involved bad words.

According to the district, an eighth-grade English/Language Arts teacher at Graham Middle School gave the assignment to her students.

WFMY News 2 obtained photos of the assignment. It contains a number of vulgar words, and the students are instructed to give the etymology, definition, and synonym, and write a sentence using the word.

According to the district, the teacher's assignment was in response to kids swearing in the classroom. The district said there was a conversation in different classrooms about how foul language isn’t appropriate. The district also said that the etymology of words is part of the state curriculum. However, the district said it doesn't agree with how the teacher went about this assignment.

An ABSS spokesperson said the principal called families and had a conversation about what happened.

ABSS said the teacher is still employed with the school system.

ABSS released the following statement about the matter:

"We became aware today of a language assignment that was given to about 20 students at Graham Middle that we deem inappropriate because it contained some vulgar language.

The District is currently investigating the matter and will address as appropriate.

Please know that this in no way represents the views or core beliefs of ABSS. We are committed to the success of all our students and expect all staff members to uphold that commitment each and every day.

Although this assignment impacted a small number of students, we felt it was necessary to personally call each of their families to discuss and apologize.

Our goal is to always maintain a positive and transparent relationship with our families here in ABSS."

