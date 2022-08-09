One person airlifted after moped crash in Graham

The patient was transported by Carolina Air Care to a local trauma center.

GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham police and fire crews responded to a crash at the intersection of East Harden Street at Pravas Lane near I-40 involving a car and moped.

They were both traveling southeast on highway 54 when they collided. Impairment is not suspected as a contributing factor in the collision.

The moped driver suffered serious injuries requiring helicopter transport.

Graham Fire Department units on the scene helped ACEMS establish a landing zone for the helicopter transport. The patient was safely transported by Carolina Air Care to a local trauma center.