Graham Police Officer gets ready to deploy to Romania

GRAHAM, N.C. — She has served her community and now she’ll serve her country while protecting another.

A Graham Police Officer is getting ready to deploy to Romania in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Graham Police Department has displayed her patrol car outside the station. They have decorated it with yellow ribbons to show their support for Officer Ashlie Phillips who will be missed by fellow officers and her community.

Graham police posted a special message to Facebook as they get ready to send Phillips off to Romania.

"Service is in the DNA of Officer Ashlie Phillips. She has spent nearly a year on patrol, protecting our community and will now transition to a new mission, as a Navy Reservist. Ashlie is preparing for deployment to Romania in response to Russia's continuing build-up of forces on its western border with Ukraine. The move demonstrates America's commitment to the defense of NATO allies, according to Pentagon officials. Please join us in honoring Ashlie and all members of the armed services for their commitment and service. Big thanks to Linda Floral for their support by decorating her cruiser with yellow ribbons. @america'snavy @GrahamPolice"

