Graham police see rise in car break-ins where guns are stolen

Triad law enforcement said they are seeing more car break-ins than usual.

GRAHAM, N.C. — A Triad police department is calling on gun owners to do better when it comes to storing their guns.

Over the weekend, three teenagers were arrested in Graham for breaking into cars.

One of them was charged with having a stolen gun they obtained from a car.

Now, Graham police along with other agencies are urging gun owners to lock their cars, as well as their guns.

Graham police said they’ve seen an uptick recently involving car break-ins where guns are stolen. The fact that juveniles were the suspects in the case over the weekend sparked worry in the department.

Captain Tony Velez explained, "When they contacted me about it this weekend, there’s nothing uncommon when recovering stolen vehicles or recovering stolen firearms but when every one of your suspects is under the age of 15, that’s a lot. That’s something we don’t want to see continue or become a regular thing; our young people being involved in serious crimes.”

Graham police said last year, 12 guns had been stolen from the cars of lawful gun owners.

This year so far, 9 guns have already been stolen from cars.

Police said guns need to be stored better.

"It’s best not to leave your guns in there but if you do, make sure the vehicle is locked, the weapon is secured and out of sight and it’s secured in a separate location inside the vehicle that’s also secured. The last thing we need is more guns out here on the streets,” Captain Velez said.

This isn't just a Graham problem though.