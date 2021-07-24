Graham protest demands law enforcement release video from march where officers deployed pepper spray

Law enforcement agencies missed the court-ordered deadline, and have not yet released footage of the event to the public.

GRAHAM, N.C. — A demonstration is planned in downtown Graham, NC, on Saturday evening, and police are advising the public to expect increased traffic and congestion.

According to social media posts by the group Forward Motion Alamance, the purpose of the march is to demand the release of law enforcement video of a march to the polls event late October 2020, where officers pepper sprayed participants and multiple people were arrested.

A judge ordered the Alamance County Sheriff's Office and the Graham Police Department to release videos and photos of the Oct. 31 march to news organizations by a deadline of June 25, 2021, according to the Associated Press.

The law enforcement agencies missed that deadline, and have not yet released footage of the event to the public.

