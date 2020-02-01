GRAHAM, N.C. —
A 16-year-old is dead after a car accident in Graham Wednesday morning.
Troopers responded to Snow Camp Road for the report of a single-car accident shortly before 1:30 a.m.
Investigators say it appears Leonardo Jubar Escalera was speeding when he lost control of his car and ran off the road.
Escalera’s car then struck a stop sign, power pole, and a tree. He died at the scene.
Troopers say the victim was not wearing a seat belt.
