GRAHAM, N.C. —

A 16-year-old is dead after a car accident in Graham Wednesday morning.

Troopers responded to Snow Camp Road for the report of a single-car accident shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Investigators say it appears Leonardo Jubar Escalera was speeding when he lost control of his car and ran off the road.

Escalera’s car then struck a stop sign, power pole, and a tree. He died at the scene.

Troopers say the victim was not wearing a seat belt.

