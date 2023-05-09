One killed after crashing car into tree in Alamance County, troopers say

GRAHAM, N.C. — A 19-year-old died after crashing his car into a tree in Alamance County Monday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Around 11:30 a.m. Nicholas Wayne Palma was driving east on Southern High School Road in a 2004 Ford Mustang, according to troopers.
Investigators said Palma drove off the road to the right, overcorrected, re-entered the road, traveled off the road to the left, and struck a tree.
Palma sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and was flown to a hospital. He died from his injuries on Tuesday, May 9, according to troopers
Investigators said they believe that speed was a factor in the crash.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.
SUBSCRIBE | https://bit.ly/2vsX74I
Follow us:
Facebook | https://bit.ly/3326pAY
Twitter | https://bit.ly/2vIPZkT
Instagram | https://bit.ly/39Ghs5a
Download the WFMY News 2 app:
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775
►For iPhone | https://apple.co/3aaH6iM
►For Android | https://bit.ly/3aea9Sv