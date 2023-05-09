One killed after crashing car into tree in Alamance County, troopers say

Investigators believe that speed was a factor in the crash.

GRAHAM, N.C. — A 19-year-old died after crashing his car into a tree in Alamance County Monday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Around 11:30 a.m. Nicholas Wayne Palma was driving east on Southern High School Road in a 2004 Ford Mustang, according to troopers.

Investigators said Palma drove off the road to the right, overcorrected, re-entered the road, traveled off the road to the left, and struck a tree.

Palma sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and was flown to a hospital. He died from his injuries on Tuesday, May 9, according to troopers

Investigators said they believe that speed was a factor in the crash.

