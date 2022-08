Detectives said the crash happened at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday

GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham police are investigating after a person crashed into a Popeyes Tuesday.

Police said the crash happened at 9:50 p.m.

Photos of the damage were sent in to WFMY News 2.

Pictures show what appears to be an SUV halfway inside of the building.

Investigators have not released any details on injuries or what caused the crash as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.