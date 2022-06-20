Graham woman arrested, violating probation, having illegal drugs, deputies said

Deputies said they observed a suspicious woman holding a knife on South Maple Street

GRAHAM, N.C. — A woman was seen early Saturday morning holding a knife on South Maple Street in Graham, according to deputies. She told them she was using the knife to remove her nail polish.

She also told police she was homeless.

The woman was identified as 37-year-old Melissa Marie King.

Deputies said she also had illegal narcotics.

King had an Order for Arrest for Felony Probation Violation and was later arrested.

King was also charged with:

Felony possession methamphetamine

Misdemeanor possession schedule IV (Xanax)

Misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia

She was taken to Alamance County Detention Center with a $40,000 bond.