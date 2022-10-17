Bank fraud alert | Graham woman loses money from bank account after being scammed

Nancy Gross said she thought it was her bank because the word "Truliant" popped up on the caller ID. After reporting the issue, she was able to get her money back.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAHAM, N.C. — The Better Business Bureau reports everyone 18 to over 65 is vulnerable to scams.

A trick scammers are using is to clone a bank's phone number tricking you into thinking it's real.

That was the case for one Graham woman.

Nancy Gross tells News 2 she thought it was her bank calling her because the name Truliant popped up on the caller Id.

Because she was vulnerable, all the money from her account was wiped.

"I ended up giving him all the passwords," said Gross.

Gross said she didn't think twice when she saw Truliant Federal Credit Union on the caller ID.

"When he verified certain information I verified it back," said Gross.

The scammer, who she thought was the bank at the time of the call, said her account was hacked and wanted to help.

"And in the course of this conversation, he is also telling me that they were thrilled to have me as a customer", said Gross. "When I go to the bank the next day they informed me it was a scam and they took all of my money."

It's a tactic Lechelle Yates with the Better Business Bureau is all too familiar with.

"Conman are good. Scammers know what to say," said Yates.

Yates said typically real banks don't just call you out of the blue.

"Don't believe caller ID if you get one of these phone calls hang up, get out your paperwork for your bank or look online and call the bank and verify that there is an issue. That is really the best way to protect yourself," explained Yates.

Gross is relieved she knows how to handle the situation the next time this possibly could occur.

"This has been a learning experience. But I don't want it to happen to anyone else," said Gross.

Gross says she was able to get her money back after reporting it to the bank, an outcome the BBB says is slim.