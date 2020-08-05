LINVILLE, N.C. — After a two-month closure, Grandfather Mountain will reopen to visitors in a limited capacity on May 15. All ticket sales will be moving online.

Grandfather Mountain officials said in accordance with Governor Roy Cooper's three-phased reopening plan, the park will strictly limit visitor numbers to follow social distancing guidelines.

Popular attractions such as the Mile High Swinging Bridge will have a one-way directional system to ensure that guests do not come within six feet of each other.

Additional staff will also be on hand to help direct traffic flow. Park officials have also added more sanitation areas.

The park will open more attractions as the state enters Phases Two and Three.

