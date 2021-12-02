'I'm so hurt,' Grandmother of Greensboro's first homicide victim of 2021 pleads for help to find his killer

Darrick Kelly, 21, was shot on Saturday, Jan. 2, and died the next day, according to police. The shooting happened on Shaw Street.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro grandmother has made a public plea to help find the people who shot and killed her grandson.

"If anybody knows anything that happened to DK, I wish they would please come up and let somebody know," said 73-year-old Racheal Washington of Greensboro.

Washington's grandson Darrick Kelly was shot on Saturday, Jan. 2, according to police. The shooting which happened on Shaw Street would mark the first homicide in Greensboro for 2021.

The family is now pleading for someone who may know anything about the shooting to speak up so they can find closure.

"I am so hurt. Before he died he was here with me," Washington said.

She said she raised Kelly and recalled the last moments she saw her grandson alive.

"I wish I had told him that I love him. I hoped I could've told him but it was something that day when he came into the room," Washington recalled.

"He said, 'Grandma, I'm hungry' and I had some food in the house that I just bought from Barbecue Ribs and I offered him some ribs and he ate before he left," she said.

Washington said then Kelly left on his dirt-bike to meet up with his friends not too far away.

"He got ready to go out the door and I tried to catch him, but he had already left. All I could say is that I love him and I want to tell him that so bad," she said through tears.

Later that night, Greensboro police officers responded to a shooting on Shaw Street.

That's where they found Kelly injured and rushed him to a hospital. The next day, Kelly succumbed to his injuries and died.

"I dropped everything and I ran because I couldn't believe it. I didn't want to believe it. They gunned him down off his bike, he was just riding his dirt-bike," said Tron Isley, Kelly's aunt.

While police have not revealed a motive for the shooting, Kelly's family said they believe he was caught in the crossfire of what appeared to be a random shooting. The culprits of the crime, are still at large and police have not released a suspect or vehicle description.

With his life cut short, Kelly's dream of completing his G.E.D would never materialize. The family of the former Dudley high student now mourns him as they remain heartbroken while searching for answers.

"Whoever did this, I hope that justice will be served. We need justice but I can't get nobody to help me, I tried, I can't get nobody to help me," Washington said.

A spokesperson for the Greensboro Police Department said the case is still active and the investigation is ongoing. Detectives are currently in the process of gathering more information.

There is also a Crime Stoppers reward of up to $2000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or they can go to P3tips.com to submit a tip online.