THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A $47,298 'Storm Resiliency' grant provided by the Duke Energy Foundation is aiding the Thomasville Fire Department in a huge way!

That's because the grant is helping the Thomasville community start a Swiftwater Rescue team. The team will be used locally to ensure the health and safety of residents.

This comes after a year of record-setting weather events which prompted Duke Energy Foundation to announce $1 million in funding to help North Carolina communities increase their resiliency to major storms with advanced preparation and planning.

The grant funding received by the Thomasville Fire Department will be used to focus on three strategies.

- Specialized training for first responders for severe weather scenarios

- Organized planning initiatives for communities to prepare for extreme weather

- Equipment necessary for severe weather rescues to preserve human life

“Duke Energy stands with our communities as they recover from the devastation of recent storms, and we want to help them become more resilient to the impacts of future storms,” said Stephen De May, North Carolina president, Duke Energy.

