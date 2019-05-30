GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new nine-story building is in the works for Greensboro and it's slotted to go right next to First National Bank Field.

Developer Front Street Capital broke ground on 'Project Slugger' Thursday at the corner of Eugene and Bellemeade Streets. The building will be 110,000-square feet of office and retail space designed in brick and glass to complement the ballpark architecture.

A rendering of 'Project Slugger' in downtown Greensboro.

Lead tenant Tuggle Duggins PA has committed to anchoring the building. First National Bank is also a tenant according to Front Street Capital.

“This marquee project for Downtown Greensboro is the result of years of hard work by numerous community stakeholders," says Robin Team, partner with Front Street Capital. "Building new office space plays a key role in the continued growth of downtown by helping our anchor tenants attract top talent and grow their businesses.”

A rendering of 'Project Slugger' in downtown Greensboro.

The project hopes to be complete by the summer of 2020.

Front Street Capital says a new parking deck across Bellemeade Street will provide parking for the tenants. A feature entrance will connect the building to the ballpark.

