Greensboro Grasshoppers stadium to be used for Grimsley baseball team in 2023

The Greensboro Grasshoppers stadium will be the new home for the Grimsley High School baseball team in 2023.

The new Kiser Middle School is expected to be built on the current site of the Grimsley High School baseball and softball fields, leaving the team without a place to practice and play.

Goode Van Slyke Architecture officials said in March that they not been solicited to design new baseball fields yet, Good Van Slyke officials said there is room to put fields on the current site of Brooks Global Studies Magnet School, which is being torn down and rebuilt on the site of the old Craven Elementary School on Parkwood Drive. Those fields could potentially be finished by the spring of 2025.

“We are happy to help Grimsley in their time of need and allow their junior varsity and varsity baseball teams to practice and play the majority of their home games at First National Bank Field next spring,” said Grasshoppers President and General Manager Donald Moore. “This is the right thing for us to do and we hope Grimsley is excited about playing in a first-class professional facility.”

The Whirlies will have their first practice at the stadium on February 14 and have their first home game on February 28.

"Grimsley is truly grateful to the Grasshoppers for being such a great community partner. Losing the Grimsley field due to school construction left our baseball players and coaches uncertain about their upcoming season. To have the opportunity to train and play games at First National Bank Field will be an amazing experience for them and our baseball community. Everyone associated with Grimsley athletics is extremely appreciative of the generosity shown by Donald Moore and the entire Grasshoppers organization." "said Ethan Albright, Grimsley’s Athletic Director in a press release.

In March, Guilford County School officials said they planned to partner with Greensboro Parks and Recreation on a three-year shared use agreement to use city facilities.