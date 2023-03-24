Grease, wipes blocking Triad sewage lines causing wastewater to overflow into nearby waterways

High Point Public Services has seen an uptick over the last couple weeks with sewage pipes getting blocked by disposable wipes and grease.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We have had multiple reports of sewage leaks across the Triad recently, the most recent was in High Point.

On March 22, 2023, the City of High Point had a wastewater spill of an estimated 12,600 gallons near 274 Dorothy Street.

12,600 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled into an unnamed tributary leading to Kennedy Mill Creek.

City leaders there are urging you to make some changes to what does down the drain.

High Point Public Services Director Derrick Boone says they have responded to more sewage leaks than usual over the last couple of weeks.

He says the cultrate is grease and disposable wipes blocking the lines.

When this happens, the wastewater can breach the system and overflow.

"We have seen an increase over the last three weeks we've had three sewer overflows, that's not a good trend. So, that's why we're getting the word out to the public to please don't through items in the sewer system if they do not dissolve in water," said Boone.

When those blockages happen, city crews have to send equipment down into the line to blast away the blockage.

Rachel Noble is an assistant Professor of Marine Sciences with the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

She says as long as you do not directly come into contact with the wastewater, you shouldn't be concerned.

Noble adds our aging infrastructure as an issue across the state as our population outpaces what these systems can handle.

"Some systems are made of pipes that are decades and decades old in North Carolina. We have pipes in my own town that are from the 1940s and 50s," said Noble. "They are designed for the population that they had, not for the population that they will have."

City leaders remind you not to flush wipes of any kind.

Also be sure to can used grease instead of washing it down the drain.