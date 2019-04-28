NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Scientists have spotted three great whites near the outer banks within the last 10 days according to the tracking website Ocearch.

We're talking big guys too: up to 12 feet long.

Ocearch shows it's common for great whites to swim by this time a year as they migrate. At the same time shark attacks are pretty rare.

The group has tagged and tracked more than 400 animals, so you can download their app and look where the sharks are for yourself.

2 Wants To Know took at a look at the advice from the experts. Don't swim with a cut or wound: sharks can smell the blood.

Swim in a group: sharks are more likely to attack folks out on their own. Watch for schools of fish: they are shark food, so stay away from them.

