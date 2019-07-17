CONCORD, N.C. — There are 17 Great Wolf Lodge locations across the country and all of them have a water park, but none are like the one in Concord.

Starting this summer, you can buy a day pass to visit the lodge's water park without booking a room. Normally, the water park at Great Wolf Lodge is reserved for guests but passes can be purchased.

"We have tube slides, we have family raft slides, family wave pools and kiddie pools," said a Great Wolf Lodge employee.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

There's also a 1,000 gallon bucket that dumps water in the family area.

Day passes are good from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day. Great Wolf Lodge says water park visitors should book their pass at least a day in advance to reserve a spot. Click here for more information.

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM