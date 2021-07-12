N.C. A&T’s 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' set to return in person this year

NC A&T's homecoming is scheduled for the week of Oct. 24 through Oct. 31.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video in this story is from June 2020 when NC A&T's "Greatest Homecoming on Earth" was first canceled.

North Carolina A&T’s “The Greatest Homecoming on Earth” is set to return this year.

The school said in a news release that “with steady improvements in COVID-19 vaccination distribution and the recent lifting of the statewide outdoor mask mandate,” it is ready to continue the “nationally celebrated annual tradition.”

Homecoming is scheduled for the week of Oct. 24 through Oct. 31. The homecoming football game is scheduled for Oct. 30.

The school said COVID-19 restrictions will be in place for events and activities.

“The homecoming committee is excited to see our Aggie family return to campus, and we are working hard to make sure that this year’s celebration is an enjoyable and safe experience,” said Teresa M. Davis, associate vice chancellor for Alumni Relations. “Although this year will feel different and there will be safety procedures put in place, the Aggie spirit will remain alive and well.”