GREENSBORO, N.C. — After more than a decade in business, Greene Street nightclub will soon close its doors.

The Greene Street Nightclub located on North Greene Street will host its last event, the SunDaze Day Party on October 27, 2019, to cap off its NC A&T State University’s Homecoming festivities.

The club and its owners Mike Clark, Joe Shepard, and Jon Southall have served thousands of college students in the Triad. It has also been a venue for dozens of nonprofits and businesses and also a way to promote independent artists.

“We had plenty of great times in this club, but we also made it our business to try and connect with the community and contribute to the needs of those who patronize our establishment,” said Mike Clark, co-owner of Mogul Movement. “We’ve worked tirelessly to ensure that patrons can party and celebrate without worrying about their safety and that they have opportunities to give back to their community while having fun.”

Throughout the years the Club has served the community with a number of events from collecting Christmas gifts for kids, to items for the homeless, and issuing back-to-school supplies among many others.

“Our goal was always to impact the community while operating a successful business,” Southall said. “Despite the closing of this location, we will continue making sure we reach that goal and meeting the needs of the community the best we can.”

