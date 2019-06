GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are asking the public for help finding a 19-year-old who has been missing for nearly a month.

Police say Calista Ranae Caudle, who also goes by "Casper," was reported missing from home on May 30.

Police say Caudle was last seen wearing a grey hoodie. She's around 5-feet-tall and has no known tattoos or scars.

If you have information on where Caudle is, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.