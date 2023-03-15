24-hour fitness fundraiser to raise money for Triad families

Pure Barre Greensboro will hold a Barre-a-thon. It's classes every hour, on the hour, to raise money for the Family Service of the Piedmont.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pure Barre Greensboro is hosting a Barre-A-Thon even to benefit the Family Service of the Piedmont.

Pure Barre is a full-body workout that is high intensity but low impact.

All classes will be free with donations encouraged and all the proceeds will be donated to Family Service of the Piedmont.

Family Service of the Piedmont serves more than 19,000 local children and adults each year, addressing issues of domestic violence, child abuse, mental health and financial stability.

The organization's mission is to empower individuals and families to restore hope, achieve stability and thrive through support services, advocacy and education.

The classes begin on Thrusday, March 16 at 8:00 am. Classes will keep going every hour on the hour until Friday March 17th, until 8am.

You will need to sign up, here, on the Pure Barre website. It you don't want to workout, they are also accepting donations on their website at https://www.24hourpurebarreathon.com/

It is at the Pure Barre Greensboro’s studio on Westover Terrace in Greensboro.

Pure Barre Greensboro co-owner Christina Buchanan said this is the first ever of it's kind. She said that no other Pure Barre has done an event like this.

"We are really big on our Greensboro community and we really want to make an impact on our community and it's why we chose the Family Service of the Piedmont," said Buchcanan