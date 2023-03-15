Greensboro 8-year-old to leave hospital after January shooting

Greensboro police said a bullet hit Aacuria Hinton in the mouth after going through her bedroom wall. Now, she's heading home from the hospital over a month later.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An 8-year-old will soon leave the hospital, months after someone shot her while sleeping.

Greensboro police said a bullet hit Aacuria Hinton in the mouth after going through her bedroom wall.

The weeks that followed were filled with surgeries and procedures. WFMY News 2's Sydni Moore spoke with the child and her family Wednesday.

After over a month of receiving care in the hospital, 8-year-old Aacuria Hinton is finally returning home Thursday.

"It's been a long time," Michael Hinton, Aacuria Hinton’s father said. "I am planning a girl's night for her so she has her cousins and friends go over to my sister's house and they’re going to do a spa day, nails, all that stuff."

Her father is relieved his baby girl is doing better after she was shot in the mouth while asleep in bed.

"She’s talking, she’s walking, she’s doing most things for herself that she can. It’s a miracle and a testimony," Michael Hinton continued.

During her time in the hospital, Aacuria Hinton has had cotton in her mouth to control the bleeding and on heavy medication to control the swelling.

"Now, her face is normal she’s eating ground food her tongue has healed," Michael Hinton stated.

Like any recovery process, her father says she still has some ways to go until she's fully healed.

"She’s confused [about] why this happened to her," Michael Hinton said. "I’m coming home with a lot of portable things, portable suction, portable feeding pump, portable post scimitar monitor to monitor her blood pressure and monitor her oxygen level."

She also has another surgery scheduled.

"She also has to get dental implants so we have to make sure that she is ready for that," Michael Hinton added.

Yet, she won't be going through it alone. Her family will be there with her every step of the way.

"It’s going to be a long road, but I keep assuring and reassuring her that yes you will get back to that beautiful smile and it's still there," Michael Hinton said.

If all goes as planned Aacuria will be released from the hospital Thursday.