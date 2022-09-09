Greensboro to host Memorial Stair Climb honoring 9/11 first responders

Participants will be able to climb the stairs, representing the 73 flights of stairs firefighters reached on 9/11.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Saturday, the City of Greensboro will host their Memorial Stair Climb, commemorating the 21st anniversary of 9/11.

The event will take place at the Bellemeade Parking Deck on Greene Street.

Registration will begin at 7 a.m. and the Memorial Stair Climb will begin at 9 a.m.

The City of Greensboro hosts this event to honor the first responders who lost their lives during the events of 9/11.

Participants will be able to climb the parking deck stairs nine times. This will represent the 73 flights of stairs firefighters reached, inside the World Trade Center, before the building collapsed.