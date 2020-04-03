GREENSBORO, N.C. — Big time basketball tournaments are returning to Greensboro.

It's the first time in a long time that both ACC Basketball tournaments and the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament have been held in Greensboro.

Coaches, players and fans will pack the Greensboro Coliseum and all those people will need places to stay, eat and shop.

"That means lots of hungry fans and we're ready to feed all of them," said Stamey's Barbecue General Manager Crave Stamey.

Stamey said many basketball fans come over to his restaurant because it's just across Gate City Boulevard from the Coliseum.

This time Tournament Town will host both ACC Men's and Women's Basketball and the first and second rounds for the NCAA Men's Basketball tournament.

The city said that means a potential $30 million could be spent at Greensboro hotels, shops and restaurants.

"It’s going to be a busy three weeks and again will make those cash registers ring," said Greensboro Chamber of Commerce President Brent Christensen.

Craver Stamey expects three times the normal customers to his restaurant but he said it means more than that to have the tournaments back.

"I remember going to the games when I was very little and I think that experience is not just with me, I think all of our Greensboro native people feel the same way," said Stamey.

According to the Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau the first and second rounds of the NCAA are expected to bring around five million dollars to the city. The ACC Women's tournament is expected to bring in about the same amount of money.

The ACC Men's Basketball Tournament is expected to bring in $17 million dollars.

