Greensboro now accepting applications from those needing help with rent due to COVID-19

Qualified households renting within Greensboro city limits may now apply for up to 12 months combined emergency rent and/or utility payment assistance per household.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If your household has been financially affected by COVID-19 and you need help paying rent or bills, nearly $9 million the city received from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program could help.

The program was established by the US Congress in December. Qualified households renting within Greensboro city limits may now apply for up to 12 months combined (past due, plus currently due, plus future) emergency rent and/or utility payment assistance per household.

According to a release, assistance goes directly to landlords and utility companies and does not have to be repaid. Tenants/renters may apply for assistance or landlords may apply on their behalf. US citizenship is not required for applying.

Applications are currently being taken online through this application portal: https://bit.ly/3lt6sie. Applications may also be printed out from the portal in 60 different languages.

In addition, you can visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/ERAPFAQs and click on “How do I apply?” for a list of documents you will need to upload into the application portal. Requirements for assistance are listed at www.greensboro-nc.gov/COVIDHousingAssistance.