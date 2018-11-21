GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Bird Scooters will fly in Greensboro, but with a few new rules in place.

The Greensboro City Council adopted new rules regulating the use of the standup electric scooters tonight.

Related: City of Winston-Salem temporarily bans Bird Scooters

The new ordinances include rules for how riders should act as well as regulations for scooter-share businesses.

People who use standup electric scooters, including rental scooters from businesses like LimeBike and Bird, should follow these rules:

Only ride your scooter on city streets with a speed limit of less than 35 miles an hour.

Follow all traffic laws like other vehicles, such as riding only on the right side of the road, stopping at traffic signals and stop signs, and yielding to pedestrians.

No riding on sidewalks or in parking decks.

You may use bike lanes.

When parking your scooter, please pay close attention to the area around you. If parking on the sidewalk, leave at least a 6-foot wide clear pathway for pedestrians. Do not block sidewalk dining areas, bus stops, handicapped ramps or parking, driveways, loading zones, bike racks or benches.

Helmets are strongly encouraged.

Council also created a permit pilot program for businesses that operate a scooter-share program that uses the public right of way. Businesses must get a $500 permit and pay $50 per scooter and may only allow rides between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

City council says businesses are responsible for scooters being properly parked and must educate customers about safe operating practices, parking rules, and applicable laws.

Businesses must also report usage and crash data to the City.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY