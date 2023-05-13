'It's a sign of the times,' | High-ranking officers return to the field to fill shifts

Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson joined other officers directing traffic at a race downtown due to short staffing.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson said the department is implementing a new strategy to overcome short staffing. Command staff, including Thompson, are covering shifts out in the field.

The chief joined officers, captains and lieutenants, who manned corners of the Greensboro 10-mile race downtown Saturday, to direct traffic. The department also called in 15 officers to work on their day off or put in a few extra hours.

"This isn't just today," Thompson said. "This is becoming an every-weekend event."

Thompson said the department needs 120 officers right now. He said his staff is starting to feel burnout, which could cause a ripple effect throughout the city.

"I think the last thing anybody in the community wants to see if they're in a crisis or an emergency is an overstressed overworked officer showing up to assist them," Thompson said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is facing the same problem. It needs 150 officers, so it has also sent some high-ranking officers into the field.

The department hosted a job fair today. Not many people showed up.

"It's just hard to get people interested in a law enforcement career right now," Sgt. Amy Collins said.

Appalachian State University student Chase Taylor is one of those who wants to put on the badge one day. His dad worked in law enforcement for three decades, and he wants to follow the same path.

"If I keep saying 'Oh, it's dangerous,' or 'Nobody wants to go do it,' then nobody will go do it," Taylor said.

Even with several eager candidates like Taylor, solving the problem won't be quick or easy. Collins said recruits with no experience need about a year of training before they can protect and serve.

Winston-Salem police have hosted several hiring events, visited schools and even traveled out of state. It hasn't yielded much success so far, according to Collins.

Thompson said the need for patrol officers will only intensify this summer. The city has many events planned that need a police presence. That means this might not be the last time Thompson puts on his traffic vest.

The police department asked the Greensboro City Council to increase starting pay for officers to $57,000 several weeks ago. Thompson hopes leaders support the idea, so the department can be more competitive in recruiting.