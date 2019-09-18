GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department has charged a woman with arson and several other charges following a fire incident at Legacy Crossing Apartments.

Police say, Aleen Smith, 21, of Greensboro, has been charged with Breaking and Entering, Larceny after Breaking and Entering, Possession of Weapon of Mass Destruction, Discharge Within City Limits, and Arson.

"I'm just happy to be alive," said Catrice Warton. She was inside the apartment building just before the fire broke out.

"The next thing we know it's on fire and it actually caught every apartment. My apartment, every apartment over there," she said.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon around 5:12 p.m. at the apartment complex which is located on Hahns Lane. The fire left heavy damage at one of the apartment buildings.

Warton said she and other neighbors knocked on doors to get others out safely.

"Because they work and they were sleeping and we had to work to get them out because they could've died," said Warton.

The fire occurred in a two-story apartment building on the second floor. At least six apartment units were impacted by the fire. Greensboro Fire said around 30 people lived in the units.

Warton said she doesn't know what she's going to do now, but she has a support system to turn to.

"It just hurts when something like this happens and you're a stable person and you have to go and depend on people and family again because a crisis like this happens," she said.

Greensboro Fire said while the fire was happening, Greensboro Police responded to a call about a woman in the first-floor doorway of the building with multiple weapons. Police were able to get her into custody.

There is no word as of yet if the lady placed in custody was Aleen Smith.

No one was injured in either incident.

