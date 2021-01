The fire happened at an apartment complex on Beck Street Wednesday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police say a suspect was arrested Wednesday morning accused of setting a fire at an apartment complex.

The fire happened at a building in the 3300 block of Beck Street.

Police say the fire appeared to be intentionally set and that is when a suspect was arrested.

No injuries were reported because of the fire but a portion of Beck Street is still closed while crews investigate.