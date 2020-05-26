The Greensboro Aquatic Center said entry for lap swimming and all water fitness classes will be restricted and said members must register in advance.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Aquatic Center will soon reopen under limited restrictions.

The center said it will open on a limited basis Monday.

Greensboro Aquatic Center said starting Monday activities will be limited to adult lap swimming for GAC members only, select adult water fitness and rehab programs, and contracted swim club team practices.

The center said members must register and reserve their lane in advance, online for adult lap swimming.

The facility said participants must register online in advance for select adult water fitness and rehab programs too.

The center said entry to the Greensboro Aquatic Center for lap swimming and all water fitness classes will be restricted to people who have registered in advance online on GAC’s website.

The aquatic center said no ‘drop in’ sign-ups or admissions will be allowed and said it will limit the amount of people allowed at the center.

The center said activity start times will be staggered to limit the number of people in the facility at one time.

The aquatic center said the size of fitness and rehab classes will be limited to no more than 10 people.

GAC said all participants in swim team practices, water fitness classes and lap swimming will be required to practice social distancing guidelines.

Visit Greensboro Aquatic Center’s website for more information on its social distancing policies.

