'It speaks volume' | Greensboro Area Convention & Visitors Bureau President speaks on the impact of the Wyndham Championship

President Henri Fourrier says the championship helps bring value and exposure to the community.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Wyndham Championship tournament teeing off in Greensboro this week will bring in a lot of golf fans to flock to the Triad.

News 2 spoke with the Greensboro Area Convention & Visitors Bureau about the impact.

The president of the Greensboro Convention and Visitor's Bureau says like many events that come to Greensboro, it is a mood of excitement.

"Once they get here they want to know what are some good places to go eat and go hang out, maybe find a bar to watch the tournament on tv and have a few beers," said Henri Fourrier, President of the Greensboro Convention and Visitor's Bureau.

He says the Wyndham Championship helps bring value to the community and the exposure that comes with it. "Every day that I'm out traveling someone says, 'oh you're Greensboro, oh yeah the Wyndham Invitational or Wyndham Championship,' or back from even the GGO days, and Chrysler Classic they recognize Greensboro being the home of a PGA Championship Tournament"

He says it speaks volumes. Many fans are already in town to kick off the upcoming golf tournament. "There was a successful preview party down at the parks over the weekend that had good attendance. So it's kind of a kick-off celebration of the tournament coming back."

We also spoke with folks at Stamey's Barbecue in Greensboro. They're thrilled visitors will pour into the area during the Wyndham.