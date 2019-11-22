RALEIGH, N.C. — Andrei Jones of Greensboro said he’s on a lucky streak after he won his second lottery prize in two months.

“I’m blessed,” Jones said. “I was blessed before, but now I’m even more blessed.”

The retired Army veteran’s first stroke of good luck happened at the end of September when he won a $1,000 prize on a scratch-off game. His second stroke happened Thursday when he won $150,000.

Jones bought the winning $150,000 Cashword scratch-off ticket when he stopped at the Circle K on Pleasant Garden Road in Greensboro.

“At first I didn’t know what I won,” Jones said. “I scanned the ticket and it said I needed to go to headquarters. When they told me what I won, I couldn’t believe it. I was like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ I never expected that I’d win a top prize. This feels great.”

Jones claimed his prize Thursday in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $106,126. He said he plans to use the money to save for the future and pay off his wife’s and daughter’s cars.

Jones is the first player to win a top prize since the $5 ticket launched in October. Two top $150,000 prizes remain.

